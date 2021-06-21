PM: Việt Nam encourages Singaporean firms to do business in country

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính receives the visiting Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Hà Nội on Monday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam will continue offering all possible support to and encouraging Singaporean firms to enhance investment and trade in the country, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. During a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is on Việt Nam visit from June 20-23, Chính hailed Singapore as one of the top investors in Việt Nam. The Vietnamese PM suggested both sides actively seek new and creative ways in important areas, and soon hold a meeting of a working group to discuss digital economic cooperation. To effectively boost trade in a balanced manner, Chính proposed Singapore create more favourable conditions for the import and distribution of several Việt Nam's key goods in the country, including agro-fisheries, processed food, apparel, footwear, new industrial goods such as electric automobiles, electric cable lines, wooden furniture. He urged stepping up negotiations and signing of agreements to mutually recognise quarantine standards in agro-fisheries and processed food. He also proposed effectively realising specific terms in Việt Nam – Singapore economic connectivity agreement. Speaking highly of Singapore's joint… Read full this story

