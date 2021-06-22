Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks with his German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the phone on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel to support trade cooperation between Việt Nam and Germany during a phone conversation with his European counterpart. The Vietnamese PM asked Merkel to facilitate Việt Nam’s seafood and agricultural exports to Germany, especially seasonal fruit exports. He also expressed his hope that the European Commission would soon complete the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The Vietnamese PM said Việt Nam always valued the strategic partnership with Germany and hoped to deepen the cooperation and trust between the two countries in many aspects. He congratulated Merkel on Germany's achievements in controlling COVID-19 and said he highly valued the European country's contribution as the biggest sponsor for the COVAX initiative. He asked that Germany create favourable conditions for Việt Nam to access COVID-19 vaccines and consider transferring COVID-19 vaccine production technology to Southeast Asian countries. He also thanked the people of Germany for the one million test kits they presented to the Vietnamese Government recently. German Chancellor Merkel said she highly valued the cooperation and support… Read full this story

PM speaks with German counterpart Angela Merkel have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.