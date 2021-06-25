PM requests tighter information coordination to fight IUU fishing

The directive noted that on October 23, 2017, the European Commission (EC) issued a "yellow card" warning against seafood exploited by Vietnam and exported to the EU, as the country's fishing vessels and fishermen violated IUU fishing regulations. To get the yellow card removed, the Prime Minister has directed ministries, sectors and the People's Committees of 28 coastal localities to take drastic measures to fight IUU fishing, which has been acknowledged by the commission. However, the commission assessed that some works are still slow, pointing its finger to the complex developments of Vietnamese fishing vessels' violations in foreign waters. One of the root causes of the situation is the loose coordination between ministries, sectors and the People's Committees of those localities in exchanging information, detecting, preventing, investigating and promptly handling violations, the commission highlighted. Therefore, the Government leader urged the tighter coordination which needs to ensure the abidance by the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was requested to provide information on the management over offshore fishing vessels and fishermen, and the Ministry of Defense, on the outcomes of patrols at bordering, overlapping and disputed sea areas that have not yet… Read full this story
