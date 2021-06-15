PM hopes for Japan’s continued cooperation in pandemic combat

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) receives from Japanese ambassador Yamada Takio a message from Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide regarding the decision to donate 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio in Hà Nội, during which he suggested the Japanese Government and relevant agencies continue to cooperate with Việt Nam in the fight against the pandemic. The Vietnamese leader also wished for Japan's support in the transfer of COVID-19 vaccine production technology to Việt Nam. He asked the diplomat to propose the Government and competent agencies of Japan encourage Japanese businesses to promote two-way trade, especially creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam's exports such as agricultural and seafood products and seasonal fruits to enter the Japanese market. PM Chính called on Japanese investors to continue investing in Việt Nam, especially in infrastructure development and areas where Japan has strength and Việt Nam has potential. According to the PM, there are about 450,000 Vietnamese people living, studying, and working in Japan. He expressed his hope that the Japanese Government would create conditions for them to have a… Read full this story

