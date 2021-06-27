Gầm Ghì island, Phú Quốc. — Photo from the Việt Nam National Adminstration of Tourism KIÊN GIANG — The resort island Phú Quốc in southern Việt Nam is planning to fully vaccinate its residents against COVID-19 by September to welcome the year-end foreign tourism surge, as part of a vaccine passport pilot programme. During a health ministry meeting with Kiên Giang Province's leaders on COVID-19 prevention and control and vaccine passport pilot implementation in Phú Quốc island city on Saturday, Mai Văn Huỳnh, Vice Secretary of Kiên Giang Party Committee said the plan is to carry out the first phase of vaccination in July and the second phase in September – with total time needed of about 16-18 weeks. According to Huỳnh, it is estimated that 220,000 doses would be needed to fully inoculate the entire population of Phú Quốc. The budget reserved for the doses would be VNĐ29.3 billion (approx. US$1.27 million) if the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were to be used, or VNĐ40.3 billion (approx. $1.749 million) if the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were to be used. The vaccination plan will be immediately carried out once the vaccines are delivered, he said. Fully-vaccinated Russian tourists, which made up a large part of the… Read full this story

Phú Quốc island city to inoculate entire population, welcome foreign tourists by year-end have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.