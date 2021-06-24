Phú Quốc hopes to welcome foreign tourists in autumn

Lê Hương Foreign tourists could be set to return to Việt Nam this autumn if a vaccine passport scheme is approved. The spectacular island of Phú Quốc in the southern province of Kiên Giang is set to become the first place to receive foreign tourists since borders were shut last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Politburo directed agencies and local authorities to trial a vaccine passport scheme for tourists to some tourism destinations where the pandemic is under control. The first destination proposed was Phú Quốc. The model will be expanded to other areas if it succeeds. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism proposed the Government apply the policy to the Russian market first. Travel experts have said that local residents should be vaccinated before tourists are allowed in, as should migrant workers on the island. International tourists who want to enter the island should have a certificate proving they have been vaccinated together and a negative PCR test certificate. Phú Quốc hosts the most beautiful beaches in the country. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng The island should be isolated from the mainland, experts suggested. "This is a good model for the country to open to foreigners if the whole population of 178,000… Read full this story

