Phu Quoc fish sauce uses anchovy with high protein level as a key ingredient (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman of the Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Association Ho Kim Lien said Phu Quoc's waters are home to a variety of seaweed and plankton that are major feed sources for anchovies – a key ingredient in its fish sauce. The craft has existed in Phu Quoc for over 200 years ago. Local residents catch fresh anchovies and salt them before fermenting them in giant wooden barrels. Fermenting them in wooden barrels is a feature of the traditional craft. The older the barrel is, the more durable it becomes and the better the quality of the fish sauce is. The barrel has a wide mouth and is made from 55 planks of equal size: 2.2 metres long, 20cm wide, and 6cm thick. The diameter of the barrel mouth is about 3.2 metres and that of the bottom is some 2.6 metres. It is also strapped with green rattan. Lien said the fish sauce is produced based on traditional methods, with the recipe being three parts anchovy and one salt, and the fermentation period lasts from 10 to 15 months. From the first to final layers,… Read full this story

Phu Quoc fish sauce making becomes national intangible cultural heritage have 280 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at June 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.