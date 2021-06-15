Phenikaa Group pours $1.5m in local tech start-up

As a member of Phenikaa Group – PhenikaaMaaS JSC will make greater efforts to rebuild its organisational structure and expand its vision and business strategic direction, striving to become one of the leading developers and providers of smart city products, solutions and services. — Photo courtesy of Phenikaa Group HÀ NỘI – Phenikaa Group has announced a US$1.5 investment in a local tech start-up which owns Việt Nam's top free public transportation application BusMap. After the deal, the company was renamed PhenikaaMaaS JSC. The strategic investment demonstrates the group's commitment to nurturing Vietnamese talents and creating momentum to enhance the strength of the Phenikaa Ecosystem. The deal is expected to hasten the sustainable development and construction of smart cities in Việt Nam and contribute to facilitating the Government to implement its policies and achieve set targets through intensive digital transformation, according to Phenikaa Group. As a member of Phenikaa Group, PhenikaaMaaS JSC will make greater efforts to rebuild its organisational structure and expand its vision and strategic direction, striving to become one of the leading developers and providers of smart city products, solutions and services. "Phenikaa Group has always sought opportunities to work with and foster young talents with their initiatives and projects, which… Read full this story

