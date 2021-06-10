Performing artists struggle during pandemic

Performing artists long for the days of returning on the stage. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Trung Hiếu The COVID-19 pandemic has made the life of performing artists in Việt Nam even harder. Many have had to take up extra jobs to earn a living like selling food online, shipping goods or selling insurance. They are in urgent need of State support to be able to stay in their profession. By Minh Thu & Lương Hương Hastily wiping the sweat dripping from her forehead, Nguyễn Thùy Dương put boxes of fried spring rolls into bags so that her husband, Hoàng Đức Thắng, could deliver them to customers for dinner. Looking at the couple engrossed in loading their motorbike with boxes of fried spring rolls, you wouldn’t think they are top artists of the Việt Nam Circus Federation and used to shine on world stages with their silk swinging performances. Before the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam that started at the end of April, they spent a lot of time training for their busiest time of the year – summer. The closure of their workplace, Hà Nội Central Circus, following national measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 immediately hit their monthly income. The young couple has had… Read full this story

