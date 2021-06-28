People’s Council approves public investment plan, delays seaport infrastructure fee

A view of the Thủ Thiêm new urban area. The city People's Council has approved a resolution on the city's medium-term public investment plan over the next five years worth VNĐ687 trillion (US$29.8 million). VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Linh HCM CITY — HCM City should focus investment on flood-prevention, environmental protection, public transport and traffic-congestion projects to improve both quality of life and economic growth, the city People's Council has said. The council has also asked the city to focus on projects related to natural disasters and pandemic prevention, climate-change adaptation, and others to ensure social security. The council last week approved a resolution on a medium-term public investment plan over the next five years worth VNĐ687 trillion (US$29.8 million). From 2021-2025, the city is expected to implement more than 5,664 projects using funds from the central and local budgets. The 10th People's Council meeting also passed a resolution on investment for the expansion of National Road No 50 worth VNĐ1.5 trillion ($65.2 million). Work on the 6.92km National Road will be implemented over four years. Seaport infrastructure fee delayed The People's Council has agreed to delay fee collection for use of seaport infrastructure for goods transshipment and transit to October 1, instead of July 1, following a proposal by the Department of Transport. The Việt Nam Inland Waterways Administration had earlier proposed free use of seaport infrastructure to support… Read full this story

