Paintings portray inspiring stories during pandemic

HCM CITY — Inspiring images of a doctor wearing PPE feeding a COVID-19-infected baby, shops offering free lunches and rice ATMs are some of the inspirations for painter Lê Sa Long's recent artworks about the pandemic. The painter recently debuted the collection Saigon During Days of Social Distancing to show people who are doing their best to fight the pandemic and ensure the safety of HCM City. The collection has been published on the painter's Facebook page . "The paintings are like a 'record' of the outbreak of the horrible and unforgettable pandemic in the early days of the millennium, starting from the mid-May days while I was guiding my students to sketch the daily life of Saigoneers. I suddenly had an uneasy feeling about COVID-19. Then on… Read full this story

Painter Lê Sa Long has finished 40 paintings capturing HCM City during the pandemic and is still working on others. Photo tienphong.vn

