One million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Japan arrive in Việt Nam

The vaccine containers are unloaded from the plane at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội Wednesday night. — Photo from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Japanese Government arrived at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội late Wednesday night. Vietnamese health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long, Vietnamese deputy foreign minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ, and Japanese ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio were at the airport to meet the delivery. Health minister Long said: "We are happy to receive the vaccine shipment as donation by the Japanese Government ," adding that this gift is an example of the flourishing relations between Japan and Việt Nam, especially amid complicated developments of the pandemic and critical shortages of vaccines on a global scale. Việt Nam is committed to effectively use of the vaccine as soon as possible, Long said, adding that 800,000 doses would be sent to HCM City on Thursday morning to inoculate the people and workers in the southern city – which is currently battling its most serious COVID-19 outbreaks ever with more than 1,000 cases recorded since late May. Meanwhile, 200,000 doses would go to two hot spots in the north,

