Oil and gas companies recover strongly in Q1 from last year’s losses

In the first quarter financial result, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex, PLX) posted a slight fall of 0.6 percent in net revenue to nearly 38.2 trillion VND (1.6 million USD). However, it was still profitable thanks to a cut in expenses in financial activities and others, and gains in other incomes. Of which, the company’s profit after tax was nearly 736.2 billion VND in the first quarter after reporting a loss of 2.3 trillion VND in the same period last year. During the period, Petrolimex’s domestic output rose 4.7 percent year-on-year to 2.27 million m3. Retail sales accounted for 55 – 60 percent of its total sales but contributed around 80 percent of its profit. SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) said that the company’s production growth will continue until the first half of the second quarter, boosted by the Government’s restriction on illicit petrol, especially in the south. Similarly, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) witnessed its revenue reach 21 trillion VND in the first quarter with a profit of over 1.8 trillion VND, while it reported a loss of 2.33 trillion VND in the same period last year. The main driving force for the recovery in profit was… Read full this story
