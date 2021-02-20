Number of Covid-19 patients at HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases rises to 53 The Saigon Times Employees of the HCMC Hospital of Tropical Diseases come to the hospital for quarantine. As many as 53 employees of the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases today completed testing 887 employees, using the real-time RT-PCR method, and 53 of them tested positive for Covid-19, including 22 cases reported yesterday. All the 53 cases have got two shots of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and 52 of them reported no symptoms of Covid-19. The 53 cases are employees of the IT, administrative, general planning, personnel organization and pharmacy departments. They are being treated at the hospital's departments of infection control A and D. Three days ago, the hospital tested its employees who have directly contacted Covid-19 patients treated at the hospital and all of them tested negative. According to an investigation jointly conducted by the hospital and the HCMC Center for Disease Control, the sources of infection of the cases may come from outside the hospital. The hospital has also tested 88 critical patients treated for tetanus, encephalitis, HIV/AIDS and chronic liver diseases at… Read full this story

