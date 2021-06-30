Nắng Sau Rèm (Sunshine Behind the Curtain) features 28 photos of nude models in yoga positions by Vietnamese photographer Nguyễn Thái Phiên. Photo courtesy of the artist HÀ NỘI Photos capturing nude models in yoga positions by renowned Vietnamese photographer Nguyễn Thái Phiên will be displayed at a 3D virtual exhibition called Nắng Sau Rèm (Sunshine Behind the Curtain). The 28 photos are selected from Phiên's 120 latest works that have been created in one and a half years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam in early 2020. The models in the collection are seven trainers in basic yoga positions. "During the pandemic, I realised that health is the most important thing. I want to call on everyone to improve their physical health and keep their mind at peace amidst the chaos of news about COVID-19," Phiên told vnexpress.net regarding his inspiration for Sunshine Behind the Curtain . According to the photographer, the online exhibition is designed to enable the viewers to feel like they are in the middle of a real-life exhibition. "During the social distancing period, what an artist aspires to is how to continue to bring his artworks to the audience," said Phiên. "Fortunately, I met… Read full this story

Nude photos displayed at 3D virtual exhibition have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.