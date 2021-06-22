Non-profit investment needed to make animations

Animation director Nguyễn Thị Phương Hoa. — Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Animated film director Nguyễn Thị Phương Hoa's latest film Khúc Gỗ Mục (Rotten Wood) won a Dế Mèn Award. The annual awards encourage compositions, art performances and entertainment shows by children or for children. Hoa is a prolific filmmaker and has won top prizes from the Việt Nam National Film Festival and the Việt Nam Cinematography Association. Thể Thao Văn Hóa (Culture & Sport) newspaper interviews Hoa about the Vietnamese animation industry. You retired a long time ago. Why did you return to make a new animation? I have been retired since 2012. About two years ago, the Việt Nam Animation Studio invited me to be one of the art council's members. When I worked with the studio they ask me if I had a script. And I gave them my script. The studio was interested in the script because of its moving story. The animation script was approved by the Department of Cinematography and the studio asked me to make the animation. One time, I read a short story by one of my friends, a retired engineer colonel. It is interesting and inspires me a lot. He and I adapted… Read full this story

