No discipline issue recorded in Army Corps 4 in Q2

Commander of Army Corps 4 Major General Pham Xuan Thuyet briefed the deputy defense minister and his entourage on the results of Army Corps 4's task performance in the first half of 2020. The report read that Army Corps 4 has seriously maintained regulations on combat readiness in line with Mandate 14/CL-BQP issued by the Ministry of National Defense over the past six months. The chains-of-command well conducted the training programs so all units of Army Corps 4 finished their first training drive at good or excellent levels while all personnel and equipment were safe during the training. The number of discipline issues at units remarkably reduced. According to the report, no discipline issue was reported throughout the army corps in the second quarter. Alongside the military training, units of Army Corps 4 also employed effective measures to prevent COVID-19. So far, all units of Army Corps 4 have successfully organized their Party congresses while the Party Committee of Army Corps 4 is actively preparing for the 10th Congress of its Party organization. Addressing the meeting, General Cuong hailed the achievements that the officers and the ranks of Army Corps 4 have attained over the past time.

