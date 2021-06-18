Ninh Thuận develops more grape varieties

Table grape variety NH 01 – 152 being grown in Ninh Thuận Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành NINH THUẬN – The south-central province of Ninh Thuận is speeding up research into and creation of new grape varieties, especially for making wine, with high yields and quality. The county's largest grape producing province has favourable weather and soil for growing grapes, and has more than 1,200ha under the fruit and an annual output of 30,000 tonnes. Most of the varieties are table grapes. Farmers in the province grow mostly two table grape varieties – Red cardinal and NH 01 – 48, with the former accounting for 80 per cent of the province's grape growing area. Though demand for producing wine in the province and neighbouring provinces is high, wine grape varieties account for only a small area. To meet the demand for wine grapes, the province People's Committee has instructed the Nha Hố Research Institute for Cotton and Agriculture Development to preserve a gene database of 143 grape varieties. From the database the institute has selected many high-yield and -quality wine grape varieties that can grow well in the province and cultivates them. Phan Công Kiên, deputy head of the… Read full this story

