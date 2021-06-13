Nguyễn Du film to shine at national film festival

Child actor Đức Huy and actress Hồng Phượng appear as a young Nguyễn Du and his mother. Photos ngoisao.net HÀ NỘI – A documentary movie about celebrated 18th century poet Nguyễn Du will compete at the Việt Nam National Film Festival in Thừa Thiên Huế Province in September. Called Đại Thi Hào Nguyễn Du (Great Poet Nguyễn Du), it was produced by Việt Media over three years. Producer Phạm Xuân Mừng, who has 20 years of experience in film and literature, said that it will honour the poet and highlight the value and longevity of Nguyễn Du’s masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) as well as his significant role in promoting Vietnamese language. “For Vietnamese people, Truyện Kiều and poet Nguyễn Du is familiar,” said Mừng. “However, not everyone knows nor profoundly understands the life and career of the poet and the context of the writing and creations of characters.” Key parts of the series used writings and studies from famous authors and cultural researchers. The film script was penned by a group of writers including Mừng. It was directed by Nguyễn Văn Đức and features 50 actors from leading film studios and art schools and 1,000 extras. The crew travelled to capture beautiful scenes of traditional culture and rural life in Hà Tĩnh, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Thái Bình, and… Read full this story
- Best films of 2018 ranked
- Britain's 20 favourite Xmas films and where to watch them
- Britain's top 20 Christmas films and movies have been revealed
- New French Fipadoc festival marks swing to non-fiction film
- Migration festival 2019
- With despair and hope, Berlin film fest tackles climate change
- Uni from home: Hackney filmmaker shines light on alternative student experience
- Ken Branagh says resilience of Northern Ireland people is inspirational ... 'a great shining example to the world'
- The 18 best LGBTQ+ films of all time
- Check out this week’s top DVD picks from a spy film with a twist to the Walking Dead’s little zombie sister
Nguyễn Du film to shine at national film festival have 348 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.