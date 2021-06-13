Nguyễn Du film to shine at national film festival

Child actor Đức Huy and actress Hồng Phượng appear as a young Nguyễn Du and his mother. Photos ngoisao.net HÀ NỘI – A documentary movie about celebrated 18th century poet Nguyễn Du will compete at the Việt Nam National Film Festival in Thừa Thiên Huế Province in September. Called Đại Thi Hào Nguyễn Du (Great Poet Nguyễn Du), it was produced by Việt Media over three years. Producer Phạm Xuân Mừng, who has 20 years of experience in film and literature, said that it will honour the poet and highlight the value and longevity of Nguyễn Du’s masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) as well as his significant role in promoting Vietnamese language. “For Vietnamese people, Truyện Kiều and poet Nguyễn Du is familiar,” said Mừng. “However, not everyone knows nor profoundly understands the life and career of the poet and the context of the writing and creations of characters.” Key parts of the series used writings and studies from famous authors and cultural researchers. The film script was penned by a group of writers including Mừng. It was directed by Nguyễn Văn Đức and features 50 actors from leading film studios and art schools and 1,000 extras. The crew travelled to capture beautiful scenes of traditional culture and rural life in Hà Tĩnh, Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Thái Bình, and… Read full this story

