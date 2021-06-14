Duy An Apart from specialities such as Vinh oranges and eel vermicelli soup, Nghệ An Province is also famous for its bánh mướt (rice roll) cake thanks to its unique flavour. Different from rice rolls in the north, bánh mướt is made of a special rice variety named Vê in the province's Quỳnh Lưu District and can be eaten with beef soup or chicken soup, but local people prefer it with pig's tripe. Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt, 60, recently returned to the province from Germany and said she always missed the dish while living abroad for almost 40 years. Nghệ An’s bánh mướt (rice rolls) can be eaten with pork paste. Photo baoquocte.vn "I still remember the tastiest and delicious dish made by makers in Quy Chính Village of Nghệ An’s Diễn Châu District,” she said, adding that her home was one kilometre from the Sò Market where her mother often bought the dish home. "The image of my mother returning home bringing us the cake wrapped in fresh banana leaves always moved me," Nguyệt said, adding that she loved to dip the dish in a bowl of fish sauce mixed with a bit of lemon juice, minced garlic and chilli. Phan Thị Hằng, 70, who has… Read full this story

Nghệ An’s 'bánh mướt' goes down a treat with pig’s tripe have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.