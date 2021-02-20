New Covid-19 cases surge by 197 The Saigon Times Residents in HCMC have their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. HCMC accounted for more than half of the new Covid-19 cases that the Ministry of Health reported this evening – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening confirmed 197 new Covid-19 cases, including 188 domestic infections and nine imported cases, sending the country's Covid-19 tally to 15,643. Thus, Vietnam had 323 new Covid-19 cases today, including 284 cases detected at quarantine facilities and in areas under lockdown. Among the new locally-transmitted cases, 95 were reported in HCMC, 36 in Binh Duong, 15 each in Bac Giang and Quang Ngai, and eight in Phu Yen. As such, HCMC alone had 200 cases today. In addition, Hung Yen recorded seven domestic cases, Bac Ninh had six, Nghe An confirmed four and Danang reported two. Meanwhile, the imported cases were found in Kien Giang, Tay Ninh and Khanh Hoa. The Bac Giang Center for Disease Control today updated 45 cases detected earlier to the national Covid-19 tally system. Today, 182 patients were announced to have recovered from Covid-19. The Ministry of Health has also reported that a 53-year-old Covid-19 patient died… Read full this story

New Covid-19 cases surge by 197 have 291 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.