New cold spell to hit northern and central regions

A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. A new cold spell forecast to hit northern and central regions – Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The most affected provinces include Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Lang Son, with temperatures dropping even below 0 degree Celsius in high mountainous areas. The Gulf of Tonkin, the waters off the coast of the central and southern regions are forecast to have strong winds with sea waves of up to 3-5m, while the high tide is predicted to hit the central and southern localities in the next ten days. In recent days, strong winds, high waves and high tides have caused coastal erosion in Binh Thuan and Phu Yen provinces and some other localities, seriously affecting people’s life and production activities. Experts predicted that cold spells will continue to hit Vietnam from now to February, with each spell lasting from 7-10 days. The dropping temperature will cause frost and snow in high mountain areas, while strong winds at sea and high tides… Read full this story
- Central Vista plan gets SC nod in 2-1 majority verdict
- UPDATE: San Francisco Hit-And-Run Suspect Pleads Not Guilty; Some Calling For DA Boudin’s Job
- A new measure that can predict whether a city is prone to rain- or tide-based flooding
- Regional experts praise Vietnam as ASEAN Chair 2020
- Snow falls on north shore; New Orleans, nearby parishes see sleet, rain, a few flurries
- Government keen on building central database on real estate: Housing minister
- New York Has First Confirmed Case Of New, Highly Contagious Strain Of COVID
- PM orders suspension of flights from UK, South Africa due to new coronavirus variants
- Famke Janssen look chic as she takes her new French Bulldog pup for a walk around the Big Apple
New cold spell to hit northern and central regions have 317 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.