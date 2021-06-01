New cold spell to hit northern and central regions

A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. A new cold spell forecast to hit northern and central regions – Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The most affected provinces include Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Lang Son, with temperatures dropping even below 0 degree Celsius in high mountainous areas. The Gulf of Tonkin, the waters off the coast of the central and southern regions are forecast to have strong winds with sea waves of up to 3-5m, while the high tide is predicted to hit the central and southern localities in the next ten days. In recent days, strong winds, high waves and high tides have caused coastal erosion in Binh Thuan and Phu Yen provinces and some other localities, seriously affecting people’s life and production activities. Experts predicted that cold spells will continue to hit Vietnam from now to February, with each spell lasting from 7-10 days. The dropping temperature will cause frost and snow in high mountain areas, while strong winds at sea and high tides… Read full this story

