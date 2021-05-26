NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is scheduled to deliver an opening speech and preside over the meeting in rotation together with NA Vice Chairpersons. As scheduled, the committee will give opinions on important issues while the National Election Council will present a preliminary report on the outcomes of the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure. The full-time legislators will also contribute ideas to the 2019 State budget balance report, the 2019 State finance report and the Government report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2020. Source: VNA

NA Standing Committee’s 56th meeting slated for May 27 have 180 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.