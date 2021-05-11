During meetings between Chairman Hue and candidates for the 15th National Assembly with voters from May 9-11, the top legislator said if elected, they will perform well tasks and authority of people's representatives. He underlined the importance to continuing innovation in and improving efficiency of supervisory activities of the NA. The NA leader also emphasized the importance of preventive medicine in the people’s health care, adding that in the coming time, the Government will focus on measures to increase the effectiveness of solutions and policies the State have applied to support businesses and people to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He took the occasion to suggest the municipal authorities make recommendations and proposals to the Government and the Prime Minister to outline specific policies and mechanisms for the city. Local voters highly evaluated candidates’ qualifications and agreed with their action plans, showing their hope that if elected they will well perform the role and responsibility of people-elected deputies as well as their commitments. Source: VNA

NA Chairman meets with voters in Hai Phong have 269 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.