Music club fire kills six in Nghe An The Saigon Times The first and second floors of the house are completely damaged – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A fire broke out at a music club in the north-central province of Nghe An early this morning, June 15, killing six people, the local media reported. The music club is located on the first floor of a three-storey house on Dinh Cong Trang Street in the province's Vinh City. The club had been shut down prior to the incident in line with regulations on Covid-19 infection prevention and control, which suspended nonessential services. Some locals said they heard explosions from the house at midnight while they were sleeping. Nguyen Thanh Ha, a security guard of the nearby Le Mao kindergarten, said, "I ran outside at around 1 a.m. and saw fire and smoke engulf the house. I immediately called the fire police. Some people in the area came too, but the flames were raging so we did not dare approach them." According to the man, there were many tables, chairs and flammable materials inside the music club so the fire spread very quickly. Seven ambulances and fire trucks and dozens of officers… Read full this story

Music club fire kills six in Nghe An have 319 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.