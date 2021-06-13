Movement under five

Children under the age of five need three hours of exercise each day. Photo kiddi.vn By Abigail Marie Laurie Did you know that children under the age of five need three hours of exercise each day? A lot of parents are surprised when they hear this. Exercise for children supports a healthy heart, healthy weight, muscular fitness, bone health, mental health and supports cognition and academic attainment. We know that children exposed to healthy behaviours from the very beginning of life are more likely to sustain healthier lifestyles into adulthood (World Health Organization, 2020). Three hours of exercise may seem overwhelming, however children can be active through play, games and leisure. From birth, babies require 30 minutes of tummy time a day, starting just for a few seconds at a time and building up to a few minutes several times throughout the day (NHS & WHO). Floor time and additional activities can then be introduced as the child becomes more mobile; learning to roll, sit, cruise and eventually walk. After one year of age children require three hours per day of moderate to vigorous activity until they are five years old — as stipulated by the World Health Organization (2019). An additional point for parents to think about is the use of 'containers' such as… Read full this story

