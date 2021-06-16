More Vietnamese lychees to be flown to France

As the French side decided to speed up import procedures ahead of schedule to meet local demand, two batches containing nearly 1 tonne of lychees each have been flown to France within just one week. Labelled with Vietnam's itrace247 origin tracing stamp, the first batch was shipped thanks to trade promotion efforts by the Vietnam Trade Office in France and the Trade Promotion Agency (Viettrade) at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, following a series of business matching sessions involving Hai Duong lychees. Vu Anh Son, head of the office, said that France consumers attach importance to food origin labels to ensure quality and responsibilities of growers and distributors. The shipment of the fruit demonstrates a strategic and responsible export policy of the Vietnamese Government, he noted. On June 12, an about-1-tonne batch of 'thieu' lychee grown in Hai Duong arrived at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. It was available at the prestigious Asia supermarket chain in Paris and strongly favoured by local consumers. Before the arrival of the batch, the Vietnamese fruit was imported in a small amount and made almost no appearance at big local shopping malls. To further promote the consumption of Vietnamese lychees… Read full this story

