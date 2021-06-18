More medical supplies presented to Lao armed forces

Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Vu Chien Thang, Director of the MND's Foreign Relations Department, highlighted that amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries, the Vietnamese MND presented medical supplies to the Lao Defense Ministry to help the Lao people and armed forces in the fight against the disease. The support demonstrated the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. According to General Thang, the Vietnamese side would like to join hands with Laos to combat the pandemic, contributing to bringing people’s lives back to normal and developing the economy. For his part, the Lao ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang emphasized that since the pandemic broke out in Laos, the Vietnamese MND has wholeheartedly assisted the Lao armed forces in the fight against COVID-19 by sending experts and supporting medical equipment and supplies. These activities have made contributions to the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in Laos while further promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, peoples, and militaries, the Lao diplomat added. The Lao ambassador also took this occasion to express his sincere thanks to the Vietnamese side, affirming that the support would help them effectively prevent and control… Read full this story

