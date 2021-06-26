More medical supplies for Laos’ military unit

The medical supplies are part of the key activities in a cooperation program between the two units in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical supplies include more than 3,000 medical face masks and antibacterial face masks and 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, face shields and disinfectant sprayers, worth 500 million VND in total. The handover was carried out with the strict observance of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures. On the occasion, leaders of the provincial military commands and delegates exchanged information related to socio-economic development as well as their experiences and achievements in combating the COVID-19 pandemic over the past time. Translated by Tran Hoai
