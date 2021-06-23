More and more young people suffer from lumbar disc herniation

Doctors at the City International Hospital perform a surgery on a 35-year-old man for lumbar disc herniation. — Photo Courtesy of the hospital Gia Lộc HCM CITY — A 35-year-old patient was hospitalised at the City International Hospital in HCM City with severe lower back pain that radiated to his left leg and difficulty moving around. Doctors diagnosed the patient as suffering from lumbar disc herniation (LDH), a common disorder among adults with degenerated lumbar intervertical discs, and prescribed surgery. Dr Lê Trọng Nghĩa of the hospital's Department of Neurological Surgery said a 90-minute microsurgery, which combines magnification with advanced diploscopes, specialised precision tools and various operating techniques, was performed to remove the herniated portion of the lumbar disc that was putting pressure on a spinal nerve root. This method is common around the world and in Việt Nam, and he and his colleagues have used enhanced post-surgery recovery methods by maintaining pre-operative organ function and reducing the stress response, he said. Thanks to this, the patient recovered rapidly and has been discharged, he said. A 27-year-old man in Thủ Đức city was also diagnosed with lumbar disc herniation four years ago. His condition remains severe after he turned down surgery, with the herniated portion of the lumbar disc putting pressure on… Read full this story

