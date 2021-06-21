Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, Commander of MR4 hosted the reception for the Deputy Health Minister. To ensure the effectiveness of the upcoming nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the MoH worked with the Ministry of National Defense to set up warehouses to preserve COVID-19 vaccines. Under the direction of the Defense Ministry, the MR4 Command conducted surveys and asked leaders of its affiliated units to be ready to store COVID-19 vaccines in their warehouses. After the survey, functional agencies will propose to choose adequate locations, facilities, and equipment to meet the technical regulations of the MoH. In addition, responsible officers and staff should be equipped with technical information to meet the storage requirements. Translated by Chung Anh
- Innovative eZCooler technology helps expand access to vaccines in Vietnam
- Zuellig Pharma’s tech helps country wide vaccination
- Child death probe says vaccine safe if stored right
- Foot-and-mouth disease reported in 19 localities
- Vaccine not to blame for infant death in Quang Tri
- Health ministry urges safe vaccine use following death
- Hanoi offers free measles vaccination
- BUSINESS NEWS IN BRIEF 19/2
- Social News 19/2
- City welcomes Viet kieu technology transfer
MoH inspects COVID-19 vaccine storage facilities in MR4 have 176 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.