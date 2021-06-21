MoH inspects COVID-19 vaccine storage facilities in MR4

Lieutenant General Nguyen Doan Anh, Commander of MR4 hosted the reception for the Deputy Health Minister. To ensure the effectiveness of the upcoming nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the MoH worked with the Ministry of National Defense to set up warehouses to preserve COVID-19 vaccines. Under the direction of the Defense Ministry, the MR4 Command conducted surveys and asked leaders of its affiliated units to be ready to store COVID-19 vaccines in their warehouses. After the survey, functional agencies will propose to choose adequate locations, facilities, and equipment to meet the technical regulations of the MoH. In addition, responsible officers and staff should be equipped with technical information to meet the storage requirements. Translated by Chung Anh

