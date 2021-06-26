Ministry proposes financial support for artists and tour guides

Cultural and creative industries have suffered, with the performing arts sector one of the worst hit by the pandemic. VNA/VNS Photo Đại Nghĩa HÀ NỘI Performing artists and tour guides who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic should be added to the Government’s list of financial aid beneficiaries, according to a recent proposal from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The document states the Government and the Prime Minister have issued many policies to support people and businesses facing difficulties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months. However, there have been no supportive policies for the performing arts and tourism sector that have suffered severe effects. The activities of the two sectors have almost been frozen since the outbreak of the pandemic at the beginning of 2020, it noted. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism proposed to the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs that artists whose salary is lower than the regional minimum wage receive financial aid of VNĐ1.8 million (US$78) each month. The support would be provided for three months and paid once. The document says performing artists are a specific type of worker and need talent and specialist training from a young… Read full this story

