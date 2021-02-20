Menas Mall to hold blood donation program in July The Saigon Times The Menas Saigon Airport shopping mall – PHOTO: MENAS SAIGON AIRPORT HCMC – The Menas Saigon Airport shopping mall in Tan Binh District, HCMC, will organize a blood donation program next month. HCMC is facing a shortage of blood supply, which has become more serious during the Covid-19 pandemic. The local authorities have banned large gatherings to curb the spread of the pandemic, forcing many organizers to cancel or postpone their blood donation programs. To help address the blood shortage, especially in this critical situation, Menas Saigon Airport has called on its employees and others to donate blood, which can help them improve their immune system and also save lives. The event will begin at 8 a.m. on July 1 at the Menas Saigon Airport building, No. 60A Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC. The donors and organizers will have to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures during the event. For registration, visit https://bit.ly/3xoPciX or call 0833.588989.

