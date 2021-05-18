Medical supplies given to Cambodian border protection force

At the meeting, Vietnamese officer Chien inquired after the recipients and shared that COVID-19 has caused difficulties for the Cambodian people in general and the Mondulkiri provincial armed forces in particular. Chien hoped that the border protection forces of the Vietnamese province of Dak Lak and Cambodian province of Mondulkiri will promote solidarity, boost win-win cooperation, and enhance coordination in border management and protection. He also suggested the two sides regularly exchange information, jointly prevent crimes, handle illegal entry and exit cases and effectively prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic. At the event, the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command presented medical supplies and other necessaries, worth VND 100 million in total, to O Ro, Me Ruoch and Co Bal Dom Ray land border police stations under the Mondulkiri provincial Police Department and three platoons under Company 3 of Mobile Battalion No.2 of Mondulkiri Military Sub-region. A representative of the Mondulkiri provincial border protection forces thanked the Vietnamese border guard force for their sentiment, thoughtfulness, and valuable and effective support. He stressed that the Cambodian armed forces will further coordinate with the Vietnamese side to fulfill their assignments, boost patrols and monitoring along the shared borderline, and prevent COVID-19 from… Read full this story

