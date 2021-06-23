A worker collecting latex in a rubber plantation of Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR)’s member in Chư Păh District, Gia Lai Province. The company shares posted the biggest losses yesterday. — VNS/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Shares inched down on Wednesday, weighed by strong selling pressure across most sectors despite gains in some large-cap stocks. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) declined by 0.22 per cent to 1,376.87 points. The market’s breath stayed negative with 298 stocks falling, while 94 stocks rose and 51 ended flat. The liquidity was high as more than 710.77 million shares were traded on the market, worth over VNĐ21.1 trillion (US$528.6 million). The market was weighed by selling forces despite rallies in large-cap stocks, especially bank stocks. The VN30-Index, which tracks 30 biggest stocks in market capitalisation on HoSE, climbed slightly 0.02 per cent to 1,489.53 points. Twenty stocks of the VN30 basket plummeted, while only nine jumped and one stayed unchanged. Stocks in many sectors posted negative performance yesterday with material stocks leading the market’s trend. Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) witnessed the biggest losses, down 2.47 per cent, followed by No Va Land Investment Group Corporation (Novaland, NVL), Vingroup JSC (VIC) and Mansan… Read full this story

Market falls on strong selling forces have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.