Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) chairs a meeting with press agencies on the occasion of the 96th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day at the Government's Office on Sunday afternoon.— Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — The press will be a bridge to inspire and build trust for the people to understand the Government's ideas, vision, strategies and actions, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said. The PM was speaking on Sunday afternoon at the Government's Office when he chaired a meeting with leaders of media outlets to mark the 96th anniversary of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21). "The mission of journalists is meaningful, proud and glorious, but also extremely arduous and hard,” Chính said. The Government always appreciated, listened to, understood and shared with the press, he said. "The Government wants to receive the support of journalists to build a Government of integrity, acting decisively, effectively, understanding the people and being close to the people, a Government doing all for the sake of the nation, the people and the interests of the people," he added. The Government also respectfully remembered and expressed gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh, to journalist-martyrs and many generations of journalists, who sacrificed for… Read full this story

Leaders praise journalists on Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.