Lao provinces join hands with Vietnam to fight COVID-19

On June 12, representatives from Phongsaly province’s authorities arrived at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang to present about 15,900 USD in support of Vietnam's northern provinces of Lai Chau, Son La, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Tuyen Giang and Thai Nguyen. Earlier on June 11, representatives from Luang Namtha provincial authorities granted nearly 31,900 USD to the Consulate General to assist the northern provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, Phu Tho and Vinh Phuc. Speaking at the event, the Lao side affirmed great friendship with Vietnam and wished that the Vietnamese localities would soon curb the virus spread and overcome difficulties to restore production and trade for socio-economic development. Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang Nguyen Dang Hung hailed the deed as a vivid manifestation of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries. He also vowed to soon send the sum to his homeland to help with pandemic prevention and control. Source: VNA

