On June 12, representatives from Phongsaly province’s authorities arrived at the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang to present about 15,900 USD in support of Vietnam's northern provinces of Lai Chau, Son La, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, Tuyen Giang and Thai Nguyen. Earlier on June 11, representatives from Luang Namtha provincial authorities granted nearly 31,900 USD to the Consulate General to assist the northern provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, Phu Tho and Vinh Phuc. Speaking at the event, the Lao side affirmed great friendship with Vietnam and wished that the Vietnamese localities would soon curb the virus spread and overcome difficulties to restore production and trade for socio-economic development. Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang Nguyen Dang Hung hailed the deed as a vivid manifestation of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries. He also vowed to soon send the sum to his homeland to help with pandemic prevention and control. Source: VNA
- Laos and the US: blood and secrets
- Bayonne to dedicate park to first resident killed in Vietnam War
- Islamic militant groups join forces in new threat to Pakistan
- Fighting 'Islamic State': Ideology vs rationalism
- It's not just Cambodia, Vietnam - Southeast Asia struggles with Internet freedom
- Bayonne Marine killed in Vietnam War memorialized
- The Nooner for 09-08-19
- Brother Number Two blames Vietnam for crimes in Cambodia
- Muhammad Ali dies: The Greatest boxer of all time loses final fight with Parkinson’s at the age of 74 surrounded by his family
- Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter to global fanfare and Pakistan censure
Lao provinces join hands with Vietnam to fight COVID-19 have 250 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.