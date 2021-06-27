Lao Party General Secretary and President to pay official visit to Việt Nam

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his wife and a high-ranking Lao Party and State delegation will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from June 28-29. The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and their spouses. This is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith in his capacity as Lao Party General Secretary and President for the 2021-26 tenure, helping to affirm the two countries' foreign policies of attaching great importance to preserving and continuously developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. The relationship has been consolidated and developed intensively, extensively, practically and effectively in different spheres, with political ties playing the core role. The two sides have coordinated to organise visits, meetings and exchange programmes between leaders of the two Parties and countries, while signing many important cooperative agreements between the two Parties and governments. Party commissions, ministries, agencies and localities… Read full this story

