Lao leader visits Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics

Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith gives a speech at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) in Hà Nội during his official visit to Việt Nam, which concluded on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday spoke with officials, lecturers and students of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) that has helped to train many Party leaders of Laos. Those who had undergone training at the academy had become valuable assets for the cause of national defence, construction and development in Laos as well as key personnel of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, he said. The HCMA had significantly contributed to promoting the relationship between the two countries, the Lao leader stressed. HCMA President Nguyễn Xuân Thắng said, assigned by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State, the academy admitted nearly 500 Lao officials for training courses each year. The HCMA would step up cooperation in the training of officials, managers and scientists, and increase policy consultations with Lao agencies, firstly the National Academy of Politics and Public Administration of Laos, considering…

