Lao leader receives President of Việt Nam Fatherland Front

President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến and Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith met on Tuesday as part of the latter’s official trip to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa HÀ NỘI — Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith on Tuesday hosted a reception for President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến and leaders of the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association, and the Liaison Committee for former Vietnamese Volunteer Soldiers and Military Experts in Laos. Chiến thanked Thongloun as well as other Lao Party and State leaders for their attention to and creating favourable conditions for the Front's operations and its member organisations, and friendship associations of the two countries. While congratulating Laos on the success of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Chiến said the visit, the first overseas trip of the top Lao leader, showed the close relationship between the two nations. Member organisations of the VFF had coordinated with their Lao counterparts in organising practical activities to strengthen the solidarity between the two countries' people, thus further nurturing the Việt Nam-Laos special relations, Chiến said, adding that they… Read full this story

