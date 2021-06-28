Lao Deputy PM: Laos treasures ties with Việt Nam

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) and children of Hà Nội welcome General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith at an official welcome ceremony held on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith's selection of Việt Nam for his first overseas trip after taking office demonstrates the importance that Laos attaches to the great friendship, special solidary and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. The statement was made by Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). Thongloun Sisoulith, his wife and a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from June 28-29, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and their spouses. This is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith in his capacity as Lao Party General Secretary and President for the 2021-2026 tenure. During his visit, Thongloun Sisoulith will meet with Vietnamese high-ranking leaders, and hold a dialogue at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA)… Read full this story

