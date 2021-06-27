Korean province of Gyeonggi funds upgrading of social protection center

The project costs 3.4 billion VND including 600 million VND as VAVA's reciprocal capital. The remainder was funded by the authority of Gyeonggi province (Republic of Korea). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (Vietnam) provided technical support for the project. The project aims at expanding the green space and upgrading facilities of the center. After months of construction, all the repaired and upgraded items of the projects have been appraised by experts and handed over to the center. With high-quality facilities, the center can improve its capacity to treat, rehabilitate and offer vocational training to victims of Agent Orange. Speaking at the ceremony, President of VAVA Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Rinh thanked the authority and people of Gyeonggi province for their special care and support for the VAVA in general and the center in particular. Over the past years, the Government and people of the Republic of Korea have provided practical assistance for Vietnam to settle war legacies, including the consequences of Agent Orange/Dioxin. A number of Korean organizations and individuals, including those from Gyeonggi province, have visited and offered assistance to Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange. Translated by Thu Nguyen

