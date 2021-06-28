Kindergarten teachers cooking meals for those in quarantine in Bắc Giang

Teachers provide meals at the concentrated isolation area in Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten. — Photo thanhnien.vn BẮC GIANG — As Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten in Tân Yên District, Bắc Giang Province has been a COVID-19 quarantine area over the last month, many teachers there have become voluntary cooks. Đào Thị Hằng, principal of the school, said teachers worked meticulously, providing nutritious and delicious meals for those who were undergoing quarantine at the school. They were silently working in the kitchen, pouring their love into the meals, contributing to the country's goal of beating the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 5.30am, while everyone was still asleep, teachers were in the school kitchen preparing breakfast. The day’s work was divided among 20 teachers. They worked together like a production line. They had to count the number of meals, calculate the cost of ingredients, prepare ingredients, cook and divide the food into boxes. After breakfast, they continued preparing lunch and then dinner. The end of a working day was usually at 7 or 8pm. All housework, like taking care of the children, was taken on by husbands and grandparents, even neighbours. They wanted to spend their efforts for the community’s pandemic battle. To ensure safe and hygienic food, since the school became an isolation area, the management board signed a contract with local… Read full this story
- Journalist booked for recording video of salt-roti midday meal in Uttar Pradesh
- School bans packed lunches and offers Halal meat and gluten-free meals instead
- The Revolution Will Be Cooked
- In Estonia, students’ transit, school meals, and textbooks are all free
- This Teacher’s Uber-Style App Feeds Hungry College Students
- Northern provinces propose promoting litchi, longan exports
- “Mum” to hundreds of children with autism
- I'm Samin Nosrat, Host and Executive Producer of 'Salt Fat Acid Heat,' and This Is How I Eat
- After Countless Proposals, She Finally Said Yes. Again.
- Jamie Oliver's school dinners shown to have improved academic results
Kindergarten teachers cooking meals for those in quarantine in Bắc Giang have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.