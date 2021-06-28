Kindergarten teachers cooking meals for those in quarantine in Bắc Giang

Teachers provide meals at the concentrated isolation area in Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten. — Photo thanhnien.vn BẮC GIANG — As Cao Thượng Town's kindergarten in Tân Yên District, Bắc Giang Province has been a COVID-19 quarantine area over the last month, many teachers there have become voluntary cooks. Đào Thị Hằng, principal of the school, said teachers worked meticulously, providing nutritious and delicious meals for those who were undergoing quarantine at the school. They were silently working in the kitchen, pouring their love into the meals, contributing to the country's goal of beating the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 5.30am, while everyone was still asleep, teachers were in the school kitchen preparing breakfast. The day’s work was divided among 20 teachers. They worked together like a production line. They had to count the number of meals, calculate the cost of ingredients, prepare ingredients, cook and divide the food into boxes. After breakfast, they continued preparing lunch and then dinner. The end of a working day was usually at 7 or 8pm. All housework, like taking care of the children, was taken on by husbands and grandparents, even neighbours. They wanted to spend their efforts for the community’s pandemic battle. To ensure safe and hygienic food, since the school became an isolation area, the management board signed a contract with local… Read full this story

