National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ chairs talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Oshima Tadamori on Monday via online platform. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has reaffirmed that Việt Nam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance with high trust in its foreign policy. During an online talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Oshima Tadamori on Monday, Huệ expressed support for Japan to make positive contributions to peace and development in the region and the world. He thanked the Japanese Parliament, Government and people for supporting Việt Nam in the fight against COVID-19, including sending 1 million doses of vaccines to the country on June 16 and promptly assisting Việt Nam in the implementation of vaccine strategy in key areas. Tadamori thanked Việt Nam for sending medical masks to Japan last year when Japan faced the shortage of medical supplies as well as assisting the Japanese firms operating in the country. Japan will continue working closely with international mechanisms and organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations and G7 countries to offer vaccines to countries worldwide, he said, adding that… Read full this story

Japan to continue assisting Việt Nam in COVID-19 vaccines have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.