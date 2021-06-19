IPs in Dong Nai take measures to prevent COVID spread from HCM City

Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications HCM City begins the biggest vaccination drive 71-year-old woman becomes Việt Nam’s 62nd COVID-19 related death Recovered COVID-19 patient giving back to the community Technology leads the way in anti-COVID-19 strategy A business in Đồng Nai Province's Biên Hòa 2 Industrial Park is disinfected. Businesses in the province are taking strict measures to protect their workers against COVID-19. – Photo baodongnai.com.vn ĐỒNG NAI – Businesses in Đồng Nai Province's industrial parks are taking strict measures to protect themselves against COVID-19 and the risk of transmission from HCM City, which is currently the third largest COVID-19 hotspot in the country. Phạm Văn Cường, deputy head of Đồng Nai Industrial Zones Authority's management board, said that local businesses faced a high risk because the province is adjacent to HCM City. Busy trade occurs daily between HCM City and Đồng Nai so there is a risk of COVID entering the province's 32 industrial parks that employ more than 1.2 million workers, some of whom reside in HCM City and travel back and forth every day. Phan Huy Anh Vũ, director of the province's Department of Health, said that some HCM City residents who work in Đồng Nai and tested positive for COVID have had contact with locals in the province. On June 8 the province recorded the… Read full this story

