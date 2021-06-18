International expo on support industries slated for October

A booth of VIMEXPO 2020 in Hà Nội. — Photo baodautu.vn HÀ NỘI The Việt Nam International Expo on Support Industries and Processing – Manufacturing (VIMEXPO 2021) is scheduled to take place from October 27-29 at the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE) in Hà Nội. The upcoming event, which will be the second held under the Support Industry Development Programme, will comprise nearly 300 booths. Hosted by the Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, VIMEXPO 2021 offers a chance for supporting industry enterprises to share experience, seek new partners and suppliers and learn of new technologies. The three-day expo hopes to welcome 20,000 visitors. The previous edition comprised 250 booths from 170 enterprises on a display area of 5,000sq.m. The Government has issued a resolution on measures to promote the development of support industries, which sets a target of Việt Nam producing highly-competitive support products that meet 45 per cent of domestic production and consumption demand by 2025 and 70 per cent by 2030. — VNS

