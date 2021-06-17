Delegates attend the online symposium on haemophilia treatment in Hà Nội.— Photo NIHBT It is estimated that there are over 6,200 haemophilia patients in Việt Nam, of which haemophilia A cases (related to clotting factor VIII) account for 80 per cent. The National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, in collaboration with Roche Vietnam recently hosted an online scientific conference in Hà Nội and HCM City with the topic " Emicizumab – the innovative prophylaxis treatment for Haemophilia A patients ". International and local haematology experts have provided a new method of haemophilia treatment in Việt Nam and the world. Haemophilia is an inherited genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, caused by decreased or abnormal function of coagulation factor VIII and IX. It can cause a person to bleed even without being injured for a long duration and repeat many times. 40 percent of haemophilia patients haven't been diagnosed or treated According to Dr. Nguyễn Thị Mai, National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, there are over 6,200 people with haemophilia in Việt Nam, of which nearly 40 per cent have not been diagnosed or treated. If haemophilia is not detected early, diagnosed and treated properly, the bleeding episodes… Read full this story

Innovative prophylaxis treatment for haemophilia A patients in Việt Nam have 286 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.