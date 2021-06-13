Infectiologist explains possibility of Covid-19 illness after full vaccination However, according to the infectious disease specialist, vaccination is of great important strategy in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. According to Professor Hien, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases is the southern metropolis’s frontline facility in the Covid-19 fight. Moreover, this will be the medical facility for Covid-19 in the city, which means that the hospital will admit more Covid-19 patients. A protective effect seen in AstraZeneca recipients reaches 61 percent effectiveness after 28 days. This is a survey conducted by RT-PCR on 159,930 adults aged 70 years and over in the UK between December 2020 and February 2021 when the B1.1.7 strain was emerging. Citing the conclusion of the document published in The Lancet, an independent, international weekly general medical journal, on December 8, 2020, Prof. Hien said that the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is safe and effective, giving good protection. According to Professor Hien, the Hospital for Tropical Diseases needs to minimize the spread to health care workers' relatives, friends and especially to patients in the hospital. The power of vaccines is undeniable as vaccination has been reducing infection cases in the US, the UK, Israel and the only way to… Read full this story

