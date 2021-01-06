The Times of India, on January 4, published an article explaining why Vietnam's upcoming 13th party congress plays an important role in determining East Asia's future trends. (Source: The Times of India) The author, Rudroneel Ghosh, said the 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, slated for January 25 to February 2, comes at a crucial time. He said Vietnam has done a great job of tackling COVID-19 with just 1,494 cases and 35 deaths so far and attributed the results to the diligence of the party leadership and quick mobilisation of all state resources to nip the pandemic in the bud. According to the article, Vietnam has been able to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic and is slated to emerge as the fastest growing economy in 2020. The country also witnessed a record trade surplus, it said. It noted that Vietnam, as the Chair of ASEAN 2020, managed to get the 10-nation bloc to affirm that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the East Sea. Also under the country's chairmanship, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed, creating the… Read full this story
- Experts call for measures to save Indian pangolin from extinction in Pakistan
- Norwegian Labour Party leader promises 'big changes' in May 1st speech
- Indians prefers military rule, suggests study
- Gujarat election: Indian PM Narendra Modi faces big test in home state
- Pakistan Armed Forces ranked 13th most powerful on Global Firepower military strength index
- China upset as Indian president visits disputed border region
- Pakistan listed 9th largest arms importer in the world by SIPRI
- Netanyahu trip highlights India's tiny Jewish community
- Shah Latif's universal message of peace highlighted
- Hungary's Viktor Orban to pay controversial visit to CSU party conference
Indian newspaper highlights importance of Vietnam’s 13th party congress have 292 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at January 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.