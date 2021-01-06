The Times of India, on January 4, published an article explaining why Vietnam's upcoming 13th party congress plays an important role in determining East Asia's future trends. (Source: The Times of India) The author, Rudroneel Ghosh, said the 13th national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, slated for January 25 to February 2, comes at a crucial time. He said Vietnam has done a great job of tackling COVID-19 with just 1,494 cases and 35 deaths so far and attributed the results to the diligence of the party leadership and quick mobilisation of all state resources to nip the pandemic in the bud. According to the article, Vietnam has been able to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic and is slated to emerge as the fastest growing economy in 2020. The country also witnessed a record trade surplus, it said. It noted that Vietnam, as the Chair of ASEAN 2020, managed to get the 10-nation bloc to affirm that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea should be the basis of sovereign rights and entitlements in the East Sea. Also under the country's chairmanship, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed, creating the… Read full this story

Indian newspaper highlights importance of Vietnam’s 13th party congress have 292 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at January 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.