IFC provides US$40 million to facilitate SMEs' post-pandemic recovery By Dung Nguyen IFC and SeABank sign a US$40 million loan to support SMEs in Vietnam – PHOTO: COURTESY OF IFC HCMC – The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a US$40 million loan to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam make a resilient recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic through the Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank). This is the first phase of an up to US$150 million financing package, which will help expand lending to SMEs, especially women-owned businesses, increase access to climate finance and boost international trade opportunities. The package will comprise up to US$80 million from IFC’s own account and US$50 million to be mobilized from international lenders, in addition to a US$20 million trade finance line. While the investment aims to increase SeABank’s SME lending portfolio, at least US$20 million will be earmarked for women-owned SMEs, with support from the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative. With a strategy to expand its reach to women-owned and -led SMEs, IFC’s funding will help the bank triple its current lending for women-owned SMEs, accounting for about 25% of its total SME… Read full this story

IFC provides US$40 million to facilitate SMEs’ post-pandemic recovery have 273 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.